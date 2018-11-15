The holiday season has arrived and I've got at least one thing to be cheerful about: The second season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel premieres Dec. 5. If you haven't seen the first season, I highly recommend you go binge-watch it right this second.

In other exciting news, Hereditary, one of the best horror films this decade, comes to Prime on Dec. 27. But if you're not into horror there are still a few classics to check out. On the comedy front, Amazon has picked up A Fish Called Wanda and Groundhog Day (which I can only hope will stick around through February).

As for more serious films, you can check out Stanley Kubrick's classic A Clockwork Orange. Or Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights. Or, if you can stomach any more politics, the political thriller All the President's Men is worth your time.

Available on Amazon Prime, December 2018

Dec. 1

A Clockwork Orange (1971)



A Fish Called Wanda (1988)



A Fistful of Dollars (Per un pugno di dollari) (1964)



All the President's Men (1976)



Bad Girls from Mars (1990)



Because I Said So (2007)



Bestseller (2015)



Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)



Blue Hill Avenue (2001)



Boogie Nights (1997)



Bright Lights, Big City (1988)



Event Horizon (1997)



Gargoyle (2004)



Groundhog Day (1993)



Happily N'Ever After (2006)



Happily N'Ever After 2 (2009)



Hitman's Run (1999)



King of the Mountain (1981)



Line of Duty (2013)



Livin' by the Gun (2011)



Margin Call (2011)



Mars Attacks! (1996)



Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult (1994)



Ordinary People (1980)



Promised Land (2012)



Silent Tongue (1993)



Sleepover (2004)



Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)



The Black Stallion (1979)



The Dark Crystal (1982)



The Firm (1993)



The Game (1997)



The Godson (1998)



The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear (1991)



The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)



Trucks (1997)



Ulee's Gold (1997)



Valkyrie (2008)



War (2007)



Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)



Wild Wild West (1999)



Windtalkers (2002)



Dec. 5

Dec. 7

Killers (2010)



Why Did I Get Married Too? (2010)



Dec. 8

Before I Fall (2017)



Collide (2016)



Dec. 14

LOL: Last One Laughing: Season 1



Dec. 15

4 Blocks: Season 2



Life of Crime: Miniseries



Dec. 16

Evan Almighty (2007)



Dec. 19

A Most Wanted Man (2014)



Dec. 21

Life Itself

Vanity Fair: Season 1

Dec. 25

Iron Man 2 (2010)



Dec. 27

Dec. 28

Niko and the Sword of Light: Season 2

