Getty

Americans say social media has had a negative effect on the news.

That's according to a new report released by Gallup and the Knight Foundation. 19,000 Americans responded to questions on trust in the media. Summarising 10 of the poll's key findings in a blog post, the Knight foundation wrote, "Americans believe that the media have an important role to play in our democracy -- yet they don't see that role being fulfilled."

Americans were largely positive about changes technology has brought to the news, with most respondents approving of videos shot by ordinary people and then shared on the news, aggregators that gather news from multiple sources, cable news and the internet in general.

But 54 percent of respondents said that social media has had a negative effect on the news environment. 53 percent also said they were unhappy with political leaders using social media to communicate. Democrats were slightly more critical of politicians communicating through social media, which is perhaps unsurprising considering President Donald Trump's prolific use of Twitter.

The study also found that while most Americans agree that "fake news" is a serious threat, it's hard to pin down a definition of that threat. Almost all respondents agreed that knowingly portraying false information as true is either sometimes or always fake news. But four out of 10 Republicans went further, saying that accurate stories that portray political leaders or groups in a negative light are always "fake news" too.