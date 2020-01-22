Monty Python star Terry Jones: A creative genius and 'naughty boy'

Getty Images

Monty Python founding member Terry Jones died Tuesday, and fans (including famous ones) are taking to Twitter to remember the writer, director and comedian.

Jones, whose family released a statement Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was 77 and had been diagnosed with a rare form on dementia. He directed 1979's Monty Python's Life of Brian and wrote the screenplay for Jim Henson's 1986 movie Labyrinth staring David Bowie, to name a few projects.

On social media, reactions from notable names swirled both sadness at the loss and amusement with Jones' signature absurdist humor.

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

A very fond farewell to Terry Jones: Not only 1/6 of the Pythons, Mr Creosote, Arthur Two Sheds Jackson, Dino Vercotti, Mandy Cohen, Prince Herbert, Cardinal Biggles & the Nude Organist, but also esteemed director of all time comedy classic; 'Life Of Brian'. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/PeBDlvGfsD — edgarwright (@edgarwright) January 22, 2020

Fellow Monty Python member John Cleese also tweeted his thoughts on Jones' passing, also noting Life of Brian.

Just heard about Terry J



It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...



Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection



Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Fans also cited some of Jones' most well-known lines.