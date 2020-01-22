Monty Python star Terry Jones: A creative genius and 'naughty boy'

Monty Python founding member Terry Jones died Tuesday, and fans (including famous ones) are taking to Twitter to remember the writer, director and comedian.
Jones, whose family released a statement Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, was 77 and had been diagnosed with a rare form on dementia. He directed 1979's Monty Python's Life of Brian and wrote the screenplay for Jim Henson's 1986 movie Labyrinth staring David Bowie, to name a few projects.
On social media, reactions from notable names swirled both sadness at the loss and amusement with Jones' signature absurdist humor.
Fellow Monty Python member John Cleese also tweeted his thoughts on Jones' passing, also noting Life of Brian.
Fans also cited some of Jones' most well-known lines.
