Minnie Mouse now has a pantsuit, and the internet has a lot to say

Disneyland Paris

Move over, green M&M. The newest animated character to trade in for some fresh clothing -- and spark heated Twitter debate in the process -- is the reigning queen of Disney cartoons herself, Minnie Mouse.

To be fair, Minnie probably isn't swapping her iconic polka-dotted dress permanently, like a few M&M's controversially did with their footwear last week.

Disneyland Paris posted a photo to Twitter Tuesday revealing Ms. Mouse's "very first pantsuit," designed by Stella McCartney. Minnie will don the blue-and-black blazer and pants in March during Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration and Women's History Month, per a statement from McCartney.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes -- a blue tuxedo -- using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said in the statement. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

As of this writing Thursday, Disneyland Paris' tweet had garnered more than 2,000 quote retweets and 1,600 replies. Some were furiously against the change to Minnie's look; others were quick to point out Minnie has worn a two-piece suit in the past. A few Minnie fans were just happy the longstanding mouse is switching things up.

Check out some of the reactions to Minnie's new fit below.

Some were less-than-impressed with the news:

these look like pajamas https://t.co/YUajJ2f59Y — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 27, 2022

I’m sorry but that’s ugly sis — JOSÉ (@todayis_jose) January 26, 2022

Others were quick to point out that Minnie has opted for a two-piece look in the past.

This aint the first time guys chill this photo is years old and no one cared pic.twitter.com/QvajfbtcPh — Nyxie! (@_Nyxie_) January 27, 2022

Disney clearly forgot her actual girl boss moment when she ran an entire club as showrunner and bookkeeper. pic.twitter.com/V7b6wVrXP1 — Austin Hibbert (@ABHibbs21) January 27, 2022

Some wished the ensemble would have included Minnie's signature red color.

Oh HELL no. I’m redesigning this. Love the idea… despise the execution. ITS NOT EVEN RED??? :( pic.twitter.com/mCfznCwOni — Kami (@KamiNotCandy) January 27, 2022

the idea of the pantsuit is so cute, but we gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colors to go with it! pic.twitter.com/Xn30eq3X75 — Diana (@bedazzlingenby) January 27, 2022

Others poked fun at negative reactions to Minnie's clothing change.

Random middle-aged adult pic.twitter.com/SErUdnMWeQ — good buddy juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz (@ofthedead209) January 27, 2022

Dont mind me just reading all the comments of people who are complaining that they didn’t make a hot clothes design for a cartoon mouse pic.twitter.com/XnBAp8e9Hc — Yorgee smorgee YT #FuckTrump (@yorgeesmorgeeYT) January 27, 2022

why y’all mad at miss minnie for wearing designer and having a wardrobe like?? SHES NOT REAL. https://t.co/7JtnMVFt57 — ⭐️ᴰʳnibby⁷✿ (@ZoroMins) January 27, 2022

Disneyland Paris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how long Minnie's new look will last.