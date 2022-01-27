Minnie Mouse now has a pantsuit, and the internet has a lot to say

Move over, green M&M. The newest animated character to trade in for some fresh clothing -- and spark heated Twitter debate in the process -- is the reigning queen of Disney cartoons herself, Minnie Mouse.
To be fair, Minnie probably isn't swapping her iconic polka-dotted dress permanently, like a few M&M's controversially did with their footwear last week.
Disneyland Paris posted a photo to Twitter Tuesday revealing Ms. Mouse's "very first pantsuit," designed by Stella McCartney. Minnie will don the blue-and-black blazer and pants in March during Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration and Women's History Month, per a statement from McCartney.
"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes -- a blue tuxedo -- using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said in the statement. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."
As of this writing Thursday, Disneyland Paris' tweet had garnered more than 2,000 quote retweets and 1,600 replies. Some were furiously against the change to Minnie's look; others were quick to point out Minnie has worn a two-piece suit in the past. A few Minnie fans were just happy the longstanding mouse is switching things up.
Check out some of the reactions to Minnie's new fit below.
Some were less-than-impressed with the news:
Others were quick to point out that Minnie has opted for a two-piece look in the past.
Some wished the ensemble would have included Minnie's signature red color.
Others poked fun at negative reactions to Minnie's clothing change.
Disneyland Paris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how long Minnie's new look will last.