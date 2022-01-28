Minnie Mouse has new a pantsuit, and the internet has strong opinions

Move over, green M&M. The newest animated character to try on a fresh look -- and spark passionate reaction in the process -- is the reigning queen of Disney cartoons herself, Minnie Mouse.
Minnie is known for her iconic red dress with white polka dots -- and the sudden switch has caught the internet's eye. To be fair, her swap is likely temporary -- unlike what M&M's did with their footwear last week.
Disneyland Paris tweeted a photo on Tuesday revealing Ms. Mouse's "very first pantsuit," designed by Stella McCartney. Minnie will don the blue-and-black blazer and pants in March during Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration and Women's History Month, per a statement from McCartney.
"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes -- a blue tuxedo -- using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said in the statement. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."
As of this writing Thursday, Disneyland Paris' tweet had garnered more than 2,000 quote retweets and 1,600 replies. Some were furiously against the change to Minnie's look. A few were quick to point out Minnie has worn a two-piece suit in the past. And some Minnie fans were happy that she's switching things up.
Check out some of the reactions to Minnie's new fit below.
Some were less-than-impressed.
"That's ugly sis."
Others were quick to point out that Minnie has opted for a two-piece look in the past.
"Disney clearly forgot her actual girl boss moment."
Some wished the ensemble would have included Minnie's signature red.
"We gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colors to go with it!"
Others poked fun at negative reactions to Minnie's clothing change.
"SHE'S NOT REAL."
Disneyland Paris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how long Minnie's new look will last.