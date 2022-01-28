Minnie Mouse has new a pantsuit, and the internet has strong opinions

Disneyland Paris

Move over, green M&M. The newest animated character to try on a fresh look -- and spark passionate reaction in the process -- is the reigning queen of Disney cartoons herself, Minnie Mouse.

Minnie is known for her iconic red dress with white polka dots -- and the sudden switch has caught the internet's eye. To be fair, her swap is likely temporary -- unlike what M&M's did with their footwear last week.

Disneyland Paris tweeted a photo on Tuesday revealing Ms. Mouse's "very first pantsuit," designed by Stella McCartney. Minnie will don the blue-and-black blazer and pants in March during Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration and Women's History Month, per a statement from McCartney.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

"I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes -- a blue tuxedo -- using responsibly sourced fabrics," McCartney said in the statement. "This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation."

As of this writing Thursday, Disneyland Paris' tweet had garnered more than 2,000 quote retweets and 1,600 replies. Some were furiously against the change to Minnie's look. A few were quick to point out Minnie has worn a two-piece suit in the past. And some Minnie fans were happy that she's switching things up.

Check out some of the reactions to Minnie's new fit below.

Some were less-than-impressed.

these look like pajamas https://t.co/YUajJ2f59Y — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) January 27, 2022

"That's ugly sis."

I’m sorry but that’s ugly sis — JOSÉ (@todayis_jose) January 26, 2022

Others were quick to point out that Minnie has opted for a two-piece look in the past.

This aint the first time guys chill this photo is years old and no one cared pic.twitter.com/QvajfbtcPh — Nyxie! (@_Nyxie_) January 27, 2022

"Disney clearly forgot her actual girl boss moment."

Disney clearly forgot her actual girl boss moment when she ran an entire club as showrunner and bookkeeper. pic.twitter.com/V7b6wVrXP1 — Austin Hibbert (@ABHibbs21) January 27, 2022

Some wished the ensemble would have included Minnie's signature red.

Oh HELL no. I’m redesigning this. Love the idea… despise the execution. ITS NOT EVEN RED??? :( pic.twitter.com/mCfznCwOni — Kami (@KamiNotCandy) January 27, 2022

"We gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colors to go with it!"

the idea of the pantsuit is so cute, but we gotta have the iconic Minnie Mouse colors to go with it! pic.twitter.com/Xn30eq3X75 — Diana (@bedazzlingenby) January 27, 2022

Others poked fun at negative reactions to Minnie's clothing change.

Random middle-aged adult pic.twitter.com/SErUdnMWeQ — good buddy juan OFTHEDEAD Ortiz (@ofthedead209) January 27, 2022

"SHE'S NOT REAL."

why y’all mad at miss minnie for wearing designer and having a wardrobe like?? SHES NOT REAL. https://t.co/7JtnMVFt57 — ⭐️ᴰʳnibby⁷✿ (@ZoroMins) January 27, 2022

Disneyland Paris didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about how long Minnie's new look will last.