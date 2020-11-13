Mini-LED iPad and AirPods 3 due first half of 2021 from Apple, report says

Apple plans to launch an iPad with a mini-LED display in the first half of 2021, along with new AirPods using a design similar to that used with the AirPods Pro, according to a research note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. MacRumors reported on Kuo's note earlier Friday. In September, Kuo predicted that the next iPad Pro would feature a mini-LED display.
The rumored AirPods 3 will be more affordable than the Pro models and lack higher-end features such as active noise cancellation, Kuo wrote. The upcoming in-ear headphones could have better battery life, Kuo noted.
Apple has had a busy fall, rolling out new Apple silicon-powered Macs and new iPhones, as well as MacOS Big Sur and iOS 14.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Kuo's research note.
