Minecraft goes analog at MineCon with a new Builders & Biomes board game

Minecraft is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and in addition to countless books, toys and Lego sets, the hit cultural phenomenon now has a tabletop board game to its name. Announced at Saturday's MineCon event -- a livestreamed celebratory presentation of news and updates from Microsoft and developer Mojang -- Minecraft: Builders & Biomes has building tiles, tiny wooden resource blocks and cardboard standees of Minecraft builders.

From game and puzzle maker Ravensburger -- known for Disney Villainous, Labyrinth and other board games -- Builders & Biomes is for two to four players and takes about 30 to 60 minutes to play. The game is available to preorder now, and will be released in Europe in October for 39 euro (about £35) and in the US in November for $39.

