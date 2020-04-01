Save 40% on sleek enameled cast iron cookware at Nordstrom right now

The right cast iron cookware can be a true anchor in the kitchen. Reliable and even heat distribution means similarly consistent results. And there is just something about the weight and feel of cast iron that feels right.

We love the old-guard luxury producers like Le Creuset and Staub, but there are some newer brands to fawn over that cost a heck of a lot less. California-based Milo is one of them, and right now Nordstrom has its 10-inch cast iron skillet and enameled cast iron Dutch oven both down 40% -- plus free shipping. Let's take a look at the handsome cookware on discount today.

Milo Milo's Dutch oven is crafted from cast iron for optimal heat retention and distribution. It's finished with a smooth, chip-resistant, easy-to-clean enamel coating. Easy-grip handles allow an effortless transfer to and from the oven. It's one of the more versatile pieces of cookware you can own for sauces, slow braises, stews, oven-roasting, bread-making and more.