Midterm election 2018: Twitter reacts to Democrats gaining control of the House

In 2018, elections are something of a tech story, thanks to the impact of social media and the potential, terrifying effects of hackers getting involved.

Social media has a significant role to play in every election, perhaps now more than ever. Here's how Twitter reacted to the 2018 mid-terms.

In the lead up to the election, the "voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2018" meme was getting a lot of traction.

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/bpwb2DexAS — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/MzbrvPEoxd — Santosh Hari 🤔 (@_s_hari) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 versus me voting in 2018. pic.twitter.com/T9XepG4ubw — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) November 5, 2018

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/wM8l1uGvLe — Jennifer Reitman (@JenniferReitman) November 5, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/Yj3AoaYuHi — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/TzyxzRf3nq — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 6, 2018

Me voting in 2016 compared to me voting today @HamillHimself pic.twitter.com/6kkowrcljC — Isaiah Johnson (@IsaiahJ_17) November 6, 2018

me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2018 pic.twitter.com/oI7VLBRito — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) November 5, 2018

Ah yes, the world we inhabit has changed much in the last two years, regardless of which way you swing. We're all different people compared with the ones who voted in 2016.

Later people became really excited about having voted. Everyone was tweeting selfies with the "I voted" sticker. Elon Musk stuck his on his forehead:

And of course the internet had a field day with that one. The photoshops keep on coming...

The drive to bring more people to the polls this time around has been a huge story, and a huge part of Twitter. In the early going there was a broad, general joy at taking part in the democratic process. This is a good thing.

Took me 2 trips and a 30 minute line for this one sticker right here. Folks, you may have lines b/c of broken scanners (hence the Eyewitness News van outside my polling place) but be persistent. This is TOO important to sit out! Your voice does matter! #IVoted #VotingRightsAct pic.twitter.com/haKwo2SgTt — Ramona GrossPhillips (@RGPhillips_1803) November 7, 2018

And yes Andrew W.K. I agree.

Voting counts as partying. — ANDREW W.K. (@AndrewWK) November 6, 2018

Now that the dust in beginning to settle, it looks like Republicans will retain control of the Senate.

Ted Cruz looks to have narrowly been re-elected in an intensely close race with Democrat Beto O'Rourke. That was a major talking point online and an important one. Cruz's victory most likely secured control of the Senate for the Republicans.

to all you texans who voted for ted cruz instead of #beto pic.twitter.com/Wi2LHmq32g — marla (@marlaabee) November 7, 2018

Ted Cruz winning but Kris Kobach losing pic.twitter.com/ojLW1MNalg — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) November 7, 2018

But perhaps the biggest news of the night: most are now calling the House for the Democrats.

Democrats will take control of the House. According to CBS estimates, the Democrats will win at least 220 seats tonight. #Midterms2018 #ElectionNight https://t.co/moYOfg9CCw pic.twitter.com/2kM6XQOG71 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 7, 2018

A number of polls have been released, putting a temperature gauge to the mood of the nation. Brett Kavanaugh being confirmed to the Supreme Court was apparently front and center of many voters' minds.

IN Senate exit poll - 50 percent say Kavanaugh important in their vote and they broke for GOP Braun 55/37. — Norah O'Donnell🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) November 7, 2018

And many believe the country is currently on the wrong track.

NEW: 56% say the country is on the "wrong track," according to preliminary exit poll results https://t.co/g4k6HhamCU #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/AQLSLT4dP8 — ABC News (@ABC) November 6, 2018

One stat I found interesting: early numbers seem to suggest a very, very strong voter turnout, which is a good thing regardless of who you voted for.

LATEST UPDATE:



-Early voting points to highest turnout since 1914

-Rep. @NancyPelosi predicts a blue wave

-Voting problems plague precincts across America#tictocnews https://t.co/PBmUT5rgSD — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) November 6, 2018

Also a lot of women have been nominated to the House. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at the age of 29.

Breaking: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez just made history & became the youngest woman EVER elected to Congress. #ElectionNight — VOTE BLUE (@metroasheville) November 7, 2018

Get it done ladies!



Ayanna Presley has become the first Black congresswoman in Massachusetts.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the youngest person ever in the House of Representatives. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/mtpNsss4Ds — Frederick Joseph (@FredTJoseph) November 7, 2018

Not 1, but TWO Muslim American congresswomen officially WIN tonight.



Congratulations to Rashida Tlaib out of Michigan, and Ilhan Omar out of Minnesota. #HerStory #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/IRRflZvcK7 — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) November 7, 2018

There were a number of firsts this time round. Sharice Davids because the first Native American woman elected to Congress and the first openly LGBTQ Congress member from Kansas.

BREAKING: Sharice Davids (@sharicedavids) wins!



She is the first Native woman elected to U.S. Congress and the first openly #LGBTQ U.S. Congress member from Kansas.#KS03 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/Ix8kcZ6FDM — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) November 7, 2018

Jared Polis became the first openly gay man to be elected as a governor of a US state (Colorado).

First openly gay man to be elected Governor of a US State! 🏳️‍🌈#ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/s3vxkUiIF2 — Mike Gibbs 🏳️‍🌈 (@Mikeggibbs) November 7, 2018

Donald Trump broke a rare eight hour silence on Twitter to call the night a "success".

Tremendous success tonight. Thank you to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2018

You lost control of a deeply gerrymandered House. https://t.co/91qkdYJscr — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) November 7, 2018

But regardless of where you fall on the political spectrum, we can all celebrate Guy Fieri being rightfully re-elected as Mayor of Flavortown.

BREAKING: Guy Fieri re-elected as Mayor of Flavortown. — John Popovich 🇭🇷⚽️💙 (@jmpopovich72) November 7, 2018

Nothing but respect for my Flavortown President.

