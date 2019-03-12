Microsoft's popular Halo Xbox games are coming to the PC

After years of lobbying from fans, Microsoft is bringing its popular Halo video game series to the PC.

The software giant and creator of the Xbox video game console said Tuesday that the popular sci-fi shooting game will come via Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which rereleased many of the original games from the series on the Xbox in 2014. Microsoft declined to say when the games will launch on PCs, but the company did say it's planning to make the collection available on its Microsoft Store and Valve's popular Steam games store.

"The most important and critical element of this project is ensuring that Halo: The Master Chief Collection delivers a true 'first class' experience on PC," Microsoft said in a statement. The company plans to release each of the games in a sequence, starting with Halo: Reach, a prequel to the series that originally appeared in 2010. The company made the announcements during its Inside Xbox video stream.

Each of the titles in the series will then follow in chronological order, from 2001's Halo: Combat Evolved to 2012's Halo 4. Microsoft said it also plans to sell each game individually, as well as in the Master Chief Collection bundle.

"The team is passionately committed to ensuring that all of the features, bells, and whistles expected in a modern PC title are included," Microsoft added.

The move marks Microsoft's latest efforts to jumpstart interest in the franchise ahead of its newest entry, Halo: Infinite, which was teased last June but so far doesn't have a release date. The Halo series is one of the most popular in the gaming industry, having sold more than 65 million units and grossed more than $3 billion in sales.

Microsoft said it'll announce release dates for each of its Halo games on PC at its official Halo website, Halo Waypoint.