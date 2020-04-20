Microsoft's Plasma Bot asks recovered COVID-19 patients to help develop a possible cure

James Martin/CNET

Microsoft's new Plasma Bot is helping the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance seek donations from recovered coronavirus patients. The effort is asking people whose doctors have confirmed they're fully recovered from COVID-19 and are no longer contagious to donate their plasma at the nearest center. The antibodies in the plasma will be used to look into developing therapies for a possible cure, as reported earlier Saturday by CNBC.

Also on the alliance are Biotest, BPL, LFB and Octapharma, while the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is an advisory partner. They're working on collecting plasma, developing clinical trials and eventually manufacturing a product.

"The sooner recovered COVID-19 patients donate convalescent plasma, the sooner the Alliance may be able to start manufacturing a potential therapy and begin clinical trials," the CoVIg-19 Plasma Alliance website says. "These trials will determine if this therapy could treat patients who are at risk for serious complications from COVID-19."