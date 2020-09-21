CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Microsoft buys Bethesda Baby Yoda Lego Trump approves TikTok-Oracle deal SSDI and stimulus checks Emmys 2020 winners PS5 preorders Apple Watch Series 6

Microsoft vows to replenish more water than it uses by 2030

The tech company outlines its water positivity initiative.

Listen
- 00:37
microsoft-logo-laptop-3802

Microsoft is trying to make sustainable changes. 

 Angela Lang/CNET

To create a more sustainable business model amid worsening climate change, Microsoft said it's committing to changing its water consumption practices. According to a release from the company on Monday, Microsoft's goal is to replenish more water than it consumes on a global basis by 2030. 

"As with our other environmental commitments, we hope these steps will help contribute to a growing movement to address the world's sustainability needs," Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said in a statement on Monday.

The tech company plans to reduce its water use intensity and to replenish water in water-stressed regions where it operates. The plans include wetland restoration and removing asphalt surfaces.

See also: Microsoft Surface Duo vs. its foldable rivals: Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Razr specs compared

Now playing: Watch this: Microsoft Surface Duo review: 5 stages of dealing with...
11:41