Microsoft vows to replenish more water than it uses by 2030

Angela Lang/CNET

To create a more sustainable business model amid worsening climate change, Microsoft said it's committing to changing its water consumption practices. According to a release from the company on Monday, Microsoft's goal is to replenish more water than it consumes on a global basis by 2030.

"As with our other environmental commitments, we hope these steps will help contribute to a growing movement to address the world's sustainability needs," Brad Smith, president of Microsoft, said in a statement on Monday.

The tech company plans to reduce its water use intensity and to replenish water in water-stressed regions where it operates. The plans include wetland restoration and removing asphalt surfaces.

