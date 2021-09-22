Microsoft unveils new mouse made from ocean-bound trash, pledges to go zero waste, water positive by 2030

Microsoft/Screenshot by CNET

Tech for a Better World

At a virtual Surface event on Wednesday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella doubled down on his pledge that the tech giant would become carbon negative, zero waste and water positive by 2030, with sustainable changes made across the materials used for the company's devices and packaging. Microsoft also unveiled a new computer mouse made with 20% recycled ocean plastic and a 100% plastic-free, recyclable box.

"If you're serious about innovation, you must also be serious about accessibility for everyone, and the sustainability of our most finite resource -- our planet," Nadella said during the event.

Nadella first promised that Microsoft would go carbon negative by 2030 last year, with the goal of undoing the greenhouse gas emissions the company has sent into the Earth's atmosphere over its lifetime by 2050. The company has been carbon neutral since 2012.

At the event, Microsoft also unveiled the Surface Duo 2, the Surface Pro 8, the Surface Go 3 and Surface Laptop Studio.