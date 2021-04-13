Apple's April 20 event Stimulus check: Plus-up money Army of the Dead trailer Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause in US Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Spotify's Car Thing player

Microsoft security update fixes zero-day vulnerabilities in Windows and other software

Microsoft's monthly security update patches more than 100 vulnerabilities in Windows 10, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Office and other software.

On Tuesday, Microsoft released patches for more than 100 security vulnerabilities in software including Windows 10, Microsoft Exchange, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Office, as part of its monthly Patch Tuesday security update. The flaws included five zero-day vulnerabilities, one of which was exploited in the wild, according to a blog post from security firm Kaspersky.

The latter is known as an escalation of privilege exploit, which is likely used with other browser flaws to gain system privileges to access someone's files, the Kaspersky post said. 

In Microsoft's March update, it released 89 software security fixes. 

The April security update should arrive on your Windows device automatically. You can also manually check for updates by going to Start  > Settings  > Update & Security  > Windows Update, and then selecting Check for updates.

