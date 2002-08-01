Microsoft polishes up Money collection

Microsoft on Thursday released new versions of Money, its personal finance application. Money 2003 includes new stock monitoring and research tools as well as enhanced tax estimators. In addition, customers will receive free online tax-return filing through H&R Block and a year of free online bill payment through Microsoft's MSN service. The small-business version of Money offers new payroll functions and business documents.

Money 2003 standard sells for $35, while Money 2003 Deluxe sells for $64. Money 2003 Deluxe & Business costs $85 and Money 2003 Suite: Finance, Tax & Legal goes for $95.