Microsoft: "Please don't blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X"

The Xbox Series X is only two days old and Microsoft has already been forced to tell people to not blow vape smoke into their consoles. Really.

As the next-generation Xbox became available on Tuesday, videos started to emerge of consoles "overheating" and blowing smoke though its vents up top. But a Spanish-language Twitter account called Xbox Studio (not an official Xbox account) dispelled this "fake news", showing how the smokey effect that people were claiming to be caused by overheating was more likely being achieved through blowing vape smoke into the console.

We can't believe we have to say this, but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X. — Xbox (@Xbox) November 11, 2020

CANSADO de las FAKE NEWS.



Os dejo un video MIO explicando porque es Fake lo de la consola "Quemada" y como han logrado este efecto incluso estando la consola "APAGADA" pic.twitter.com/LfXzIBSu6N — Xbox Studio (@XboxStudio) November 11, 2020

PSA: Put down the vape and pick up the controller. A whole new generation always! 🤣🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/S0zffplbJJ — Aaron Greenberg 🙅🏼‍♂️❎ (@aarongreenberg) November 11, 2020

Xbox Studio's debunking tweet was retweeted over 3,400 times, of course leading to a few folks DIY Xbox vape.

"We can't believe we have to say this," the official Xbox account tweeted, "but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing for Xbox, tweeted "Put down the vape and pick up the controller." Too true, Aaron. Too true.

The Xbox Series X launched Tuesday alongside the smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S. The Series X will set you back $500 (£450, AU$749), while the Series S, with no disc drive or 4K capability, is a more affordable $300 (£250, AU$499). The PlayStation 5 follows on Thursday.