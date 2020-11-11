CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

New Apple MacBooks Ring doorbell recall Xbox Series X availability Veterans Day Black Friday sales Walmart Black Friday deals iPhone 12 Pro Max

Microsoft: "Please don't blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X"

Videos circulated on Wednesday purported to show the next-generation console overheating and blowing smoke. It turns out people were just vaping into their Xbox.

Listen
- 00:46
screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-10-43-01-am.png
Twitter/Xbox Studio

The Xbox Series X is only two days old and Microsoft has already been forced to tell people to not blow vape smoke into their consoles. Really.

As the next-generation Xbox became available on Tuesday, videos started to emerge of consoles "overheating" and blowing smoke though its vents up top. But a Spanish-language Twitter account called Xbox Studio (not an official Xbox account) dispelled this "fake news", showing how the smokey effect that people were claiming to be caused by overheating was more likely being achieved through blowing vape smoke into the console.

Xbox Studio's debunking tweet was retweeted over 3,400 times, of course leading to a few folks DIY Xbox vape. 

"We can't believe we have to say this," the official Xbox account tweeted, "but please do not blow vape smoke into your Xbox Series X."Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing for Xbox, tweeted "Put down the vape and pick up the controller." Too true, Aaron. Too true. 

The Xbox Series X launched Tuesday alongside the smaller, cheaper and less powerful Xbox Series S. The Series X will set you back $500 (£450, AU$749), while the Series S, with no disc drive or 4K capability, is a more affordable $300 (£250, AU$499). The PlayStation 5 follows on Thursday