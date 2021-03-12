Microsoft, Google trade barbs amid congressional hearing on news industry

Pixaby

Microsoft's President Brad Smith tied Google's success as home to two of the most popular websites on the planet, and biggest beneficiary of advertising dollars on the web to the ongoing destruction of local and national news organizations in the US. In testimony to the US House Committee on the Judiciary's antitrust subcommittee Friday, he said Microsoft supported a proposed law that would allow newspapers to collectively bargain with tech companies over news content.

"It's perfectly clear that what was previously advertising revenue for newspapers has instead moved to advertising revenue for tech companies," Smith said to the subcommittee Friday.

The hearing came as congress is considering a bill, the Journalism Competition Preservation Act, which would allow news organizations to collectively bargain with tech giants for payments for the stories that appear on their sites. The proposed bill so far appears to have bipartisan support in both the US House of Representatives and the Senate.

Google published a statement as the hearing got underway, saying Microsoft's involvement is self-serving, potentially hurting one of its competitors in productivity apps, web browsers and search. "Unfortunately, as competition in these areas intensifies, they are reverting to their familiar playbook of attacking rivals and lobbying for regulations that benefit their own interests," Google head of government affairs Kent Walker wrote in his statement. The search giant also said Microsoft's interests come as the world wrestles with the fallout from a series of recent hacks that impact its products.

Despite the side-line squabbling between the two tech giants, the hearing focused primarily on the question of how to handle the news industry's continued destruction. Newspaper circulation is the lowest it's been in at least 60 years, according to surveys by Pew researchers last year. Newspaper revenues have similarly declined.

Both sides agreed that rise of big tech is at least partly to blame. More than three quarters of Americans get their news online through either Facebook or Google, the committee noted. Google itself is home to two of the most popular websites on the planet, and become the largest single beneficiary of advertising dollars on the web.

What they don't entirely agree on is what to do. "It's clear that we must do something in the short term to save trustworthy journalism before it's lost forever," the subcommittee's democrat chairman, Rep. David Cicilline, said during the hearing Friday.

Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who's the ranking member of the subcommittee and co-sponsor of the bill, said he's concerned about how tech companies will continue to consolidate their power. "We are just starting to see the results of tech tighten control over the news and it does not bode well for future generations," he said. "Congress sat idly by as these platforms became monopolies, we cannot sit by and let them become the public square too."