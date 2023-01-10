Microsoft Ends Security Updates, Technical Support for Windows 7 and 8.1

Microsoft today officially ended support for its Windows 7 and 8.1 operating systems, meaning the company will no longer be providing security updates or technical support for the legacy systems. Support for Windows 7 ended in 2020, but Microsoft offered extended security updates for certain professional and enterprise users for up to an additional three years past the original end-of-support date. The Extended Security Update program will not be offered for Windows 8.1, Microsoft said.

Anyone still running Windows 7 or 8.1 on their PCs will need to upgrade to a later version of the operating system in order to continue receiving security updates and support. Without the ability to receive security updates, legacy systems become vulnerable to evolving security threats.

Users running legacy systems can upgrade their existing PCs to Windows 10, then to Microsoft's newest operating system, Windows 11, provided they meet the system requirements for an upgrade. Alternatively, Windows 7 or 8.1 users can purchase a new PC that supports Windows 11.