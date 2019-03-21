Microsoft brought its virus protection software to Mac Thursday, giving it a more inclusive name to boot.
Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection is now called Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), and with that comes compatibility with Apple's MacOS, it revealed in a blog post.
Neither Microsoft nor Apple immediately responded to requests for comment.
Discuss: Microsoft Defender will keep Mac safe too
