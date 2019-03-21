CNET también está disponible en español.

Microsoft Defender will keep Mac safe too

The antivirus software is coming to Apple's MacOS devices.

MacOS devices can get protection from Microsoft.

Microsoft brought its virus protection software to Mac Thursday, giving it a more inclusive name to boot.

Windows Defender Advanced Threat Protection is now called Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP), and with that comes compatibility with Apple's MacOS, it revealed in a blog post.

Neither Microsoft nor Apple immediately responded to requests for comment.

