Microsoft Android Launcher lets parents track kids' whereabouts and app usage

Microsoft has brought location tracking and app usage monitoring to its Android Launcher.

The app, currently available in preview, allows parents to see their children's last known locations, as well as which apps they are accessing and the time spent on each.

If parents have a Microsoft family group of accounts set up on a Windows 10 PC and Xbox One, they can also monitor their kids' usage of those devices through Launcher.

The Android parental controls have also extended to Microsoft's Edge browser, with any blocked websites in a Microsoft family group carrying over to Edge for Android.

Additionally, Microsoft has announced that MSN Kids, a news site for those of elementary and middle school age, is in preview. The site uses curated news and features from Microsoft partners like Time for Kids, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated for Kids, National Geographic, and USA Today.

Microsoft has also been working to make technology accessible to the disabled, having teamed up with Apple to integrate braille displays into more computers and developed the Xbox Adaptive Controller to help the disabled play video games.