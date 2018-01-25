CNET también está disponible en español.

Michelangelo the Ninja Turtle admires Michelangelo art

Cowabunga! The comic crimefighter comes out of his shell to visit his namesake artist's exhibit.

Cowabunga, dude. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles need to come out of their shells a little when they're not eating pizza in the sewers. 

So on Thursday, Ninja Turtle Michelangelo (sometimes spelled Michaelangelo) decided to pay a visit to the Michelangelo exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The museum tweeted out several photos of the comic crimefighter enjoying his namesake's masterpieces.

All four of the heroes in a half-shell are named after Italian artists of the Renaissance, but Leonardo, Donatello and Raphael were probably out indulging in New York's finest pizza rather than getting their culture on.

Fans appreciated the photos.

The Michelangelo exhibit, titled "Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman & Designer," runs through Feb. 12 at the Met.

