White House has a new resident: Meet the Bidens' puppy, Commander

The Bidens have a new family member. The first family adopted a puppy, Commander, and President Joe Biden shared a photo and video of the new pooch on Monday.

Welcome to the White House, Commander. pic.twitter.com/SUudQnPv29 — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

In the video, the president calls to the puppy, pets it, throws a tennis ball for the pup to retrieve, walks it on a leash, and encourages the dog to sit to receive a treat.

While the White House hasn't announced the dog's breed, it looks to be a German Shepherd. A source told CNN the pup was a gift to the president from his family.

Meet the newest Biden. pic.twitter.com/JHAbH53iRk — President Biden (@POTUS) December 20, 2021

When the Bidens moved into the White House in January 2021, they had two German Shepherds, Major and Champ. Champ, the older of the two, died in June. Major reportedly received extra training after biting two people earlier in the year.

But what about the promised presidential cat? Jill Biden said in April the family would be adding a feline to the family, so cat lovers can only stay paw-sitive.