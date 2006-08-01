McAfee to cut jobs in channel unit

McAfee is cutting about 25 jobs in its group that deals with partners who sell products to large enterprises, a company representative said Tuesday. The move, slated to be officially announced on Wednesday, is part of an effort to focus more on resellers who cater to small- and medium-size businesses, a growth area for McAfee, the representative said.

The cuts represent a small part of the channel team at McAfee, which generates nearly all of its sales through third-party resellers. The Santa Clara, Calif.-based company employs about 3,500 people worldwide.