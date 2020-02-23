Mayonnaise by the slice: Innovation or curse from the gods?

ITmedia

Japanese food company Bourbon wants to enhance your sandwiches... with slices of mayonnaise. And these fancy slices aren't even typical mayo flavor, the company announced Feb. 20. These mayo slices will be sold in two distinct flavors: tuna and cod roe.

Bourbon suggests the mayo slices can enhance not just sandwiches, but pasta as well. In fact, the company released a recipe for a carbonara-style pasta that uses the unusual flavored mayo slices.

The slices will go on sale in Japan in March for around $1.80 for a four-pack.

Bourbon (which ironically doesn't make boozy products) is best known for creating sliced chocolate, and has also announced that it will release a new version of its sliced chocolate, as well as apple butter sheets made with white chocolate.

These sweeter slices will be sold around $2.20 for a five-pack of the dessert slices.

Sadly (or not), none of these sliced mayo condiments and chocolate will be sold anywhere outside Japan. Both mayo fans and haters chimed in on Twitter in equal parts excitement and disgust about the new slices.

Attention World:



We have now entered The Age of Mayonnaise Slices, as was foretold by my Japanese ancestors.



(They did not, however, promise dark or white chocolate by the slice. Added bonus.)#food #mayo #chocolate #Bourbon #SheetLikeCondiment https://t.co/PslsMeMjq1 pic.twitter.com/r1v4rtLplu — Chris Paukert (@CPAutoScribe) February 23, 2020

Sliced mayo. So it IS the end of days.... https://t.co/KgtwCpC7F0 — joncelli (@joncelli) February 22, 2020

I enjoy mayo in a good sandwich, but sliced spicy mayo just sounds blasphemous and (vaguely) unhealthier than mayo already is! — JP Mangalindan (@JPManga) February 21, 2020

A slice of mayo? 🤢🤢🤮🤮 https://t.co/38kulgJkJz — Wes Andrews (@LivingInAJar) February 22, 2020

I can't imagine this is good? Definitely strange.. can you show me something even more "out there" in terms of food? https://t.co/5bzsZjdoOF — Dave Hovde (@tvdave) February 21, 2020