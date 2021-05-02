May the Fourth be with you: Star Wars sales and deals have dropped out of hyperspace

I can remember when Star Wars Day was just the day we'd wish one another a pun-tastic "May the Fourth be with you." These days, it has evolved into a sort of Black Friday for sci-fi fans, with a mountain of deals on Star Wars stuff -- everything from games to Blu-rays to collectibles and apparel. And while the official holiday is still a couple of days away, you can already save on all manner of goodies.

And it's more than just deals -- Alexa is getting in one the act. If you subscribe to Amazon Kids Plus on any Alexa device, there are some Star Wars Easter eggs waiting for your kids. On May 4, if your kids say, "Alexa, May the Fourth be with you" or "Alexa, happy Star Wars Day," they'll hear a Star Wars-themed reply in celebration of the holiday. Plus, There are three Star Wars-dedicated skills that you can add to Amazon Kids Plus: Star Wars:C-3PO Translates!, Star Wars Sound Journeys and Star Wars: Choose Your Destiny.

If I've whetted your appetite, read on for a roundup of some of the coolest deals you can claim right now.

EA Right now you can save 50% on a collection of three monster games -- Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, and Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition. The deal should run through May 11. The button below goes to the Microsoft store for the Xbox version, but you can also get it for Windows on Steam and at Epic: Star Wars Triple Bundle at Steam for $53

Star Wars Triple Bundle for PC for $45



GameStop If you missed it last week when we first told you about the Qi-compatible wireless charger that made the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, this $50 accessory was originally on sale for $25. The savings aren't nearly as good anymore, but you can still get it for about $42.

Gamestop Fun fact: The Tauntaun sleeping bag started as an April Fool's joke product (back when those were still a thing websites did), but is now coveted Star Wars apparel. (Is a sleeping bag "apparel?" I don't know.) In any event, you can now get the horrible-if-you-think-about-it sleeping bag for half the price.

Monopoly This iteration of the classic board game is based on The Mandalorian and features Baby Yoda -- you can play as Grogu from the Disney Plus series in various poses such as eating a frog, using the Force, drinking a cup of broth or and sitting in the hoverpram. It's currently 32% off.

Build-A-Bear Through May 4, you can save 20% on a plush Grogu at Build-A-Bear Workshop when you apply promo code FORCE20 at checkout. There are a number of stuffed Child options that range in price from $44 to $75, so your savings will vary.

GameStop GameStop is pulling out all the stops for May the Fourth, with PS4 and Xbox games up to half-off, as well as 15% off collectibles and $10 off Star Wars T-shirts. Check out all the deals at this GameStop landing page.

Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Blu-ray: $230 You save $20 Best Buy Granted, it's not much of a discount, but the Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a comprehensive Blu-ray collection for the die-hard fan. It includes 27 discs spanning all nine films in the trilogy of trilogies.

Target I saved this for last because, well, it's not on sale, and $100 is a lot to ask. But this finished-in-red Stormtrooper helmet belonged to Captain Cardinal, Armitage Hux's personal guard in the Star Wars novel Phasma. Not only is the helmet visually stunning, but it can electronically distort your voice into a Stormtrooper's at the press of a button. File this one under "Splurge for May the Fourth."

