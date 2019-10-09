Matrix 4 might cast Aquaman star Yahya Adbul-Mateen II

Warner Bros. Pictures

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played Black Manta in Aquaman, is "in talks" for a role in the fourth Matrix film, Warner Bros. confirmed on Wednesday. Though the studio wouldn't comment beyond confirming the talks, Variety reported that the actor will be playing one of the main roles in the upcoming film.

According to CNET sister site ComicBook.com, unconfirmed rumors suggest Abdul-Mateen will be playing a young version of Morpheus, the role played by Laurence Fishburne in the 1999 original film.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss will be reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity in the new film, and Lana Wachowski will produce, direct and co-write.

The 1999 Matrix featured action scenes inspired by a blend of martial arts and Japanese animation and has been imitated in numerous movies ever since. Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions, follow-ups to the first film, both came out in 2003.

Little is known about the fourth Matrix film, including a title or plot. The film is expected to begin production in 2020.