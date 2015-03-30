Masi Oka returns as Hiro in 'Heroes Reborn'

NBC

Back in February 2014, NBC announced a 13-episode standalone story arc of " Heroes Reborn". Apart from Jack Coleman -- who's slated to reprise his role as Noah Bennett -- the sequel will have a brand-new cast. Original "Heroes" creator Tim Kring will also be returning as the executive producer of "Heroes Reborn."

Now we have news that another alumnus from the original "Heroes" series -- Masi Oka -- will be joining the cast of "Heroes Reborn," resurrecting his role as the reluctant Japanese hero Hiro Nakamura.

"I'm excited to return to my Heroes roots," Oka told Deadline. "Hiro Nakamura was such an inspirational role to play, and I'm hoping the fans will enjoy seeing him back on TV."

Perhaps a few of us knew this might be in the works, especially after Oka tweeted: "Time to dust off the sword?" when he saw the initial commercial announcing "Heroes Reborn" during the 2014 Olympics.

Another reason this shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to "Heroes" fans, is that NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke did hint that more of the actors from the original show could be cast in the new series. "Until we get closer to air in 2015, the show will be appropriately shrouded in secrecy, but we won't rule out the possibility of some of the show's original cast members popping back in," Salke said in 2014. NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt also hinted: "I think you'll see several of the old cast popping in to episodes" to EW.com.

Oka and Coleman will also be joined by "Chuck" actor Zachary Levi, though there are no further casting announcements regarding more of the original "Heroes" cast.

NBC will also launch a digital series prior to the 2015 premiere -- which is yet to be officially announced -- that will introduce the characters and new story lines.

A new teaser TV trailer for "Heroes Reborn" debuted this February, but the storyline is still being protected by NBC.