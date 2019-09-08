Marvel's slick Phase 4 intro video finally surfaces

Disney

Marvel electrified San Diego Comic-Con over a month ago with its big swathe of upcoming movie and Disney Plus announcements. But it's only now that we get to clap our eyes on those projects' slick animated introductory logos -- and surprisingly it's Hawkeye's that shines the most.

A video showing off the animated logos is crackling away on Reddit, thanks to SubToFelixKjellberg. It surfaced from Hall H, where Marvel super-producer Kevin Feige announced the likes of Black Widow, the Hawkeye Disney Plus TV series, Thor: Love and Thunder and more.

Here's the video:

Among the 10 introductions, Hawkeye's purple-and-yellow-themed logo must have excited those in attendance when it revealed the silhouette of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye's successor. The show is set to follow her journey taking over the archer's mantle.

While those initial logos may get makeovers closer to the projects' release dates, it's still exciting to get a taste of what's to come. For everything on the upcoming Marvel and Disney Plus projects, go here.