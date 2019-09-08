CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Marvel's slick Phase 4 intro video finally surfaces

The animated logos for 10 upcoming MCU projects makes a belated appearance online from Comic-Con.

d-9gq4yu4aezvbl

Now picture this moving.

 Disney

Marvel electrified San Diego Comic-Con over a month ago with its big swathe of upcoming movie and Disney Plus announcements. But it's only now that we get to clap our eyes on those projects' slick animated introductory logos -- and surprisingly it's Hawkeye's that shines the most.

A video showing off the animated logos is crackling away on Reddit, thanks to SubToFelixKjellberg. It surfaced from Hall H, where Marvel super-producer Kevin Feige announced the likes of Black Widow, the Hawkeye Disney Plus TV series, Thor: Love and Thunder and more.

Here's the video:

All the Phase 4 official title intros from marvelstudios

Among the 10 introductions, Hawkeye's purple-and-yellow-themed logo must have excited those in attendance when it revealed the silhouette of Kate Bishop, Hawkeye's successor. The show is set to follow her journey taking over the archer's mantle.

While those initial logos may get makeovers closer to the projects' release dates, it's still exciting to get a taste of what's to come. For everything on the upcoming Marvel and Disney Plus projects, go here.

Mentioned Above
Misfit Phase (gray)
$69
See it
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Misfit Phase

Next Article: The best back-to-school laptop deals