Marvel's Loki series work begins for Disney Plus

Marvel

Work has "officially begun" on upcoming Disney Plus series Loki. Marvel star Tom Hiddleston posted the news on Instagram over the weekend alongside showrunners for the series, which will launch exclusively on Disney's new streaming service.

"Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year," Hiddleston posted on Instagram, tagging director and writer Kate Herron and creative producer Kevin R. Wright.

Loki will launch on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. It was announced in November 2018, with more details revealed during San Diego Comic Con in July this year.

