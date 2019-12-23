Marvel's Loki series work begins for Disney Plus

Work has "officially begun" on upcoming Disney Plus series Loki. Marvel star Tom Hiddleston posted the news on Instagram over the weekend alongside showrunners for the series, which will launch exclusively on Disney's new streaming service.
"Team Loki. Prep has officially begun! See you in the New Year," Hiddleston posted on Instagram, tagging director and writer Kate Herron and creative producer Kevin R. Wright.
Loki will launch on Disney Plus in the spring of 2021. It was announced in November 2018, with more details revealed during San Diego Comic Con in July this year.
Other Marvel content coming exclusively to Disney Plus:
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, starring Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan and Emily Van Camp, in fall 2020.
- WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, in spring 2021.
- Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Kate Bishop, in fall 2021.
- The animated What If...? series, which will feature multiple Marvel characters in alternate endings -- like what would have happened if Peggy Carter had become Captain America instead of Steve Rogers -- in summer 2021.
