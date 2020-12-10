Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier first look shows duo ready for action

Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are coming to Disney Plus, and Disney gave investors a sneak peek during its Investor Day 2020 Thursday. Anthony Mackie reprises his MCU movie role as Sam Wilson/Falcon, with Sebastian Stan doing the same for his role as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier.

Not all is well between the two heroes. In one scene, Falcon teases the Winter Soldier about what's going on in his "cyborg brain," only to have Winter Soldier reply, "I hate you."

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming March 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/fVJ7Bd60aS — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 11, 2020

The show also stars Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will debut on Disney Plus with a six-episode run sometime in 2021.