Marvel's Daredevil Season 3 creators confirm MCU time line placement

The opening episode of Daredevil's third season sees a badly injured Matt Murdock (played by Charlie Cox) fighting to recover in body and mind, with his personal demons getting the upper hand.

All 13 episodes of the new season are available on Netflix now, and Marvel TV boss Jeph Loeb and showrunner Erik Oleson offered us some juicy details in an interview during New York Comic Con, including confirmation of this season's placement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe time line.

"This is a story that would take place before the snap," said Loeb, referring to the cataclysmic events of Avengers: Infinity War. "It just is easier for us to be able to maintain our continuity."

Oleson, who took over as showrunner from Season 2's Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez, likened this season to a cross between the show's first and The Sopranos -- with blind hero Matt brought low and his arch-nemesis, crime boss Wilson Fisk, manipulating law enforcement from prison.

"I think what you're going to see is a very twisty-turny conspiracy thriller," he told us. "And then all of a sudden there are lightning bolt moments of Marvel, and you're like 'That's right, this a Marvel show!'"

Even though Matt's at the heart of events, Oleson promised that we'd learn more about his mysterious former girlfriend Karen Page, who in the season's first episode refuses to accept the idea that Matt may have been killed at the end of The Defenders.

"I very much wanted the storylines of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson ... to be necessary and load-bearing," he said. "In any person's life, they are the hero of their own movie right?"

"So we do go deeper into Karen, and we will reveal things about Karen that I think shed new light on why she behaved the way she behaved in previous seasons."

We already know that the third season includes elements from writer Frank Miller's acclaimed Born Again comic arc, but Oleson and Loeb both emphasized that the show isn't directly adapting any of the comics -- it's become its own beast now.

Loeb highlighted that Matt's black costume, which he also wore in the first season and dons again in Season 3, was clearly inspired by Miller's The Man Without Fear origin story.

"But the way that it looks, the cut of it, the actual costume itself, is something that is unique to the television series," he said.

Despite this, Oleson asserted that he's a fan of comic books and said knowledgeable viewers will spot references to Brian Michael Bendis' Out, Kevin Smith's Guardian Devil and Loeb's Yellow.

"And there will be moments that might just pass unnoticed, except for the people who really comb by frame by frame and read Latin inscribed on certain gates and certain churches -- hint, hint!" he said.

Better dust off those Latin dictionaries then.

Marvel's Daredevil Season 3 is on Netflix now. Check out our interview with the show's heroes.