Marvel to show Avengers: Endgame early to man with terminal illness

Marvel Studios

When Avengers fans rally, they rally.

Thanks to huge support on social media, and with the help of Avengers star Chris Hemsworth, Marvel may grant a 33-year-old Australian man with terminal illness his dying wish of watching Avengers: Endgame before its April release.

The man, known as Alexander, is suffering from liver cancer, mouth cancer and the rare genetic disease Fanconi anemia which affects bone marrow, and could die before the massive film's official cinema release.

Alexander wrote about his condition on Marvel's subreddit on Jan. 5. He called his post: "Dying Before April: My Endgame."

"Liver cancer, mouth cancer, bone marrow failure. Will probably be dead before April. I've heard of people getting early screenings before," Alexander wrote.

"I'm not a child or anyone with a particularly tragic story. Just a normal guy. I'm 33, lost my sister three years ago to the same rare genetic disease it turns out I have too. I'll leave behind a devoted girlfriend and an adopted greyhound."

"I thought I'd make it to April at least but my bone marrow is toast."

"Any suggestions?"

The response to Alexander's post was massive. A hashtag -- #Avengers4Alexander -- spread on Twitter, directors Anthony and Joe Russo were contacted through their Reddit accounts, and it seems even Chris Hemsworth, star of the Avengers films and four Thor films, got word.

"Also, because Australia is a small place, turns out I know a guy who knows a guy who is chums with Chris Hemsworth. I think they called him tonight on my behalf," Alexander wrote.

Marvel apparently contacted Alexander, who wrote, "I've had a few messages from people assuring me that Disney/Marvel are going to reach out."

Alexander followed up on that post with the incredible news that Disney, which owns Marvel, is getting involved.

"Disney have reached out and we are discussing options. I cried when I read their email."

"It's everything I hoped for and I owe it to all of you."

