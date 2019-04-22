Marvel to release video of all Stan Lee MCU movie cameos

Marvel Studios

Spotting comic book legend Stan Lee in Marvel movies, TV series and video games has always been fun for fans.

Since Lee's death in 2018, he's had posthumous cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Captain Marvel. Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo recently revealed Lee's cameo in Avengers: Endgame will be his last MCU appearance.

To commemorate all of Lee's past cameos -- which have him playing everything from a bus driver to a librarian -- Marvel Studios is making a behind-the-scenes video of Lee's cameos.

"We've never done this before, a behind-the-scenes of every cameo," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Entertainment Weekly. "All the B-roll that was shot and his stand-ups there. His passing was very emotional for all of us, but it suddenly all came back to me just when I watched it."

The video will include Lee's cameo in 2008's Iron Man, where he is mistaken as Playboy magazine icon Hugh Hefner by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) at a red carpet event.

There will also be a deleted cameo during The Avengers that shows Captain America (Chris Evans) taking flak from Lee.

The video will most likely be released as bonus material on the digital and Blu-ray release of Avengers: Endgame.

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to open in theaters worldwide on April 26.