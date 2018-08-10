You can watch every Marvel movie in Imax this month

If you've never seen a Marvel movie in Imax, now's your chance! Heck, if you've never seen a Marvel movie, this is probably the best chance you'll get to see the oldies on the big screen.

Beginning Aug. 30, to celebrate its 10th anniversary year, Marvel Studios is showing every single MCU film in Imax for a week. They are definitely in a very weird order (kidding: it's chronological by release date for the first five days), but still: Imax MCU marathon!

The two best days, if you're limited on time, might be Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 4 and 5. These days will have a mini-marathon of Origins films and Team Ups, respectively.

The "TBD" slots on Sept. 6 are for fans to vote on via Twitter:

Only 2 films can close out the final day of our #MarvelStudios10FilmFest. And we’re giving YOU the power to choose. — IMAX (@IMAX) August 10, 2018

You can check tickets near you on Fandango right now.