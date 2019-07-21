Marvel just confirmed Eternals will be part of the MCU's Phase 4

Marvel has confirmed an Eternals film will be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 during the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on Saturday.

The film will star Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Don Lee, Lia McHugh, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff and Richard Madden. The cast took the stage soon after Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed the film.

Eternals is set for release Nov. 6, 2020.

Now playing: Watch this: Marvel's Phase 4 plan explained

Developing...

