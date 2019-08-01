Marvel Studios

Marvel has announced an Avengers: Endgame online viewing party on Friday, Aug. 2, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and executive producer Trinh Tran to host. The 6 p.m. PT screening, celebrating the film's in-home release, will be on Vudu and will see Feige and Tran share "behind-the-scenes insider scoops" on Avengers and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Avengers: Endgame last week finally surpassed Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, and was launched July 30 on digital and will be on Blu-ray Aug. 13.

It's time to assemble. Join the #VuduViewingParty for Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame TOMORROW with producers Kevin Feige and Trinh Tran! Learn more: https://t.co/JFrDv99RcP — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 1, 2019

Ahead of the Vudu screening, you can start sending questions over to Feige and Tran already, and then use the #VuduViewingParty hashtag during the event.

"In addition, you can compete for some pretty sweet Avengers-themed prizes including Hisense 4K TVs, Funko figures, Lego Avengers sets, signed copies of 'The Road to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe,' sports jackets, hoodies, and other cool collectibles," Marvel Studios said Thursday.

Marvel is also celebrating Avengers: Endgame's home release with the We Love You 3,000 Tour this summer, which kicked off at San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) in July and will hit nine cities across the US in total.

The tour will next visit a Giants game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 8, where some people will snag a limited-edition print; three Best Buy in-store events simultaneously in Chicago, Torrance and Miami on Aug. 13, where there'll be a "photo booth experience"; and two more Best Buy events in Minneapolis on Aug. 14; and Cleveland on Aug. 20, where fans will be taken on a trolley tour of the city, to visit Marvel filming locations.

Lastly, it will culminate at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 23-25.