Marvel God of Mischief Loki coming to The Simpsons next week

Disney

After the mind-blowing episode 4 of Loki, fans are eagerly awaiting the fifth episode of his Marvel Cinematic Universe show on Wednesday, July 7. It won't be the only dose of the God of Mischief hitting Disney Plus that day, though. He'll also star in a Marvel-themed short from The Simpsons.

Tom Hiddleston will voice the animated Loki, who'll team up with Bart for an adventure titled The Good, The Bart, and The Loki. The short's running time is unclear, but Star Wars-themed one The Force Awakens from Its Nap is a brisk three minutes.

"Loki is banished from Asgard once again and must face his toughest opponents yet: the Simpsons and Springfield's mightiest heroes," reads the synopsis, which dropped Wednesday along with an Avengers: Endgame-style poster.