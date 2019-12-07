Marvel's Eternals first footage arrives at Brazil Comic Con Experience

Marvel

On Saturday in Brazil at Comic Con Experience, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige showed off the first Eternals footage ever, but of course it was only for an intimate, select group of thousands who were assembled in the convention room. When it arrives next year, Eternals will be the first non-Infinity-Saga-connected film to debut for Marvel as a part of the MCU's Phase 4.

The best description of the footage comes from piecing together various Twitter reactions and The Wrap's reaction here. According to that article, the room got a glimpse at some of our big heroes including Gemma Chan as Sersi, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Salma Hayek as Ajax (on horseback), and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo.

"These people and this planet have changed all of us. We must protect them." @Kevfeige just world premiered the first #theeternals footage at #CCXP19 . Was raw footage from set and looks completely different than any other MCU film they've made. King Jack Kirby fans will freak. pic.twitter.com/PGDz9RADID — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 7, 2019

Eternals is "going to change the MCU in Phase 4." #CCXP — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) December 7, 2019

Amazing! Epic! Costumes look great. #TheEternals gather in a cabin in the woods. “This world has changed us. We must protect it”. Scene showed a lot of diversity, different parts of the world. Different cultures. Gathering around a ceremonial fire 🤯🤯🤯 Jolie looks imperial! pic.twitter.com/H511vali8s — LodiX - CCXP Day 3! 🇧🇷 (@lodix1) December 7, 2019

Eternals also stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh. It is directed by Chloe Zhao and will be released Nov. 6, 2020 as the second film of MCU's Phase 4.