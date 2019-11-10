Disney

With Disney last month revealing what it will and won't have when it launches its streaming service Disney Plus in November, it's become apparent that there are a few Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles missing. A new video released Sunday on Marvel's YouTube channel cements the underwhelming hole in Marvel's cinematic lineup.

While Disney Plus tweeted out what seemed like a never-ending list of launch titles back in mid-October, there were scant MCU movies to be seen, as reported earlier by Digital Spy.

At launch, Disney Plus tweeted it will have Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World, Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man.

Almost a month after these announcements, Disney Plus said it has now also moved up Avengers: Endgame to be available to stream at launch.

Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios’ Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands and on November 19 in Australia and New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/Bc2Ev83DuD — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 6, 2019

"Oh snap! #AvengersEndgame is coming to #DisneyPlus. Start streaming the epic finale to @MarvelStudios' Infinity Saga on November 12 in the US, Canada and Netherlands," Disney Plus tweeted on Nov. 6 alongside a video of people tweeting in complaints at the delay in Endgame being available. "We got you," the video says while Iron Man snaps his fingers.

Disney Plus users in Australia and New Zealand will have to wait until Nov. 19 for Endgame, however.

Beyond the MCU movies, animated series including X-Men: Evolution from 2000, Wolverine and the X-Men from 2009, Guardians of the Galaxy from 2015 and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors from 2018 will also be on the platform. Then there's Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe from 2014, and the new Marvel's Hero Project.

While we expect the other MCU movies to hit the service eventually, there'll also be the MCU content being developed exclusively for Disney Plus:

Originally published Oct. 15.

Updates, Nov. 6.: Adds Endgame release moving up to Disney Plus launch date; Nov. 10, 7:45 p.m.: Adds Marvel YouTube video.