Marvel Studios has announced its We Love You 3000 tour, which will kick off at San Diego Comic Con this month to celebrate the in-home release of Avengers: Endgame. Billing the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as the "single most successful franchise in film history," Marvel said the summer tour will hit nine cities across the US, finishing up at Disney's D23 Expo in August.
After Comic Con on July 20, the tour will visit Funko Fan Experience in Seattle on July 30, a Giants Game at Oracle Park in San Francisco on Aug. 8, three Best Buy in-store events simultaneously in Chicago, Torrance and Miami on Aug. 13 and two more Best Buy events in Minneapolis on Aug. 14 and Cleveland on Aug. 20.
Lastly, it will culminate at D23 in Anaheim, California, on Aug. 23-25.
While Marvel Studios doesn't yet specify who exactly will be there, each event will see "special guests from Marvel Studios and the MCU."
