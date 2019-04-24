Mark Zuckerberg has a podcast no one asked for

James Martin/CNET

In case you can't get enough of Facebook's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg now has a podcast.

Facebook on Wednesday tweeted out a link to the new podcast on Spotify. So far, there are two episodes of Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg. It's unclear how often new episodes will be posted.

The first two episodes appear to be audio versions of interviews Zuckerberg conducted earlier this year as part of his 2019 personal challenge to host a series of discussions about technology and society. One interview is with Harvard Law School professor Jonathan Zittrain on topics ranging from augmented reality to the ethics of news feed, and other interview is with Mathias Döpfner, CEO of European publisher Axel Springer, on journalism and technology.

New podcast alert 📢 This year Mark Zuckerberg is hosting discussions on the future of tech and society. Listen along: https://t.co/5rIBdrbsb5 — Facebook (@facebook) April 24, 2019

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.

