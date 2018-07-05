Mark Hamill starts the Star Wars: Episode IX countdown

Warning: Possible spoilers for Star Wars: The Last Jedi ahead, if you still haven't seen it.

It's been more than six months since Star Wars: The Last Jedi came out, and other blockbuster films (Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War) have shoved the space series out of the headlines.

But actor Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, knows it's only a matter of time before we all head back to a galaxy far, far away. On Thursday, Hamill posted a countdown tweet announcing that it's only 532 days until the still-unnamed Star Wars: Episode IX opens. And to be precise, at the time he posted it, 532 days, 11 hours, 56 minutes, and 58 seconds.

But as Hamill tweeted, "Who's counting?" He also shared a reassuring hashtag for concerned fans, saying "#9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime." The tweet earned more than 10,000 likes in just over an hour.

Naturally, some fans enthusiastically jumped on the countdown bandwagon. One shared a Last Jedi image of Luke gulping down that film's memorable beverage, tweeting, "I am with the tasty milk at my side."

I am with the tasty milk at my side. pic.twitter.com/97BKssgHTw — Eduardo J. (@ImperialAce1985) July 5, 2018

pic.twitter.com/gVxvHOQV74 — Hägen Dïrge Is Comin' to a TF Nation Near You (@tainkirrahe) July 5, 2018

But others aren't that excited, with some still holding a grudge against The Last Jedi. Wrote one fan, "I'm counting ... on a much better film and something amazing from your character to right the ship."

Love you Mark, but honestly not looking forward to episode 9 — Kiwi (@AnUpsetFeminist) July 5, 2018

I'm counting...

on a much better film and something amazing from your character to right the ship. — Adam Does Movies (@AdamDoesMovies_) July 5, 2018

Let's just say I don't have the same enthusiasm as I did this time last year for the Last Jedi... Which is a real shame never felt this way before waiting for a Saga movie to come out... Mark if you say so I'll believe you cuz I definitely believed you at Celebration last year!!! — Jon Murphy (@JonMurpSFG6XF89) July 5, 2018

Others defended that film -- though some offered up only a lukewarm defense. "Yeah I wouldn't say it's the best but it was a good movie, and kids love it," wrote one Twitter user.

The Last Jedi was a good movie don’t @ me — Gabriel (@Boldasbronze) July 5, 2018

Yeah I wouldn’t say it’s the best but it was a good movie, and kids love it. — Gabriel (@Boldasbronze) July 5, 2018

Good or bad, disappointing or uplifting, Star Wars: Episode IX opens globally on Dec. 20, 2019.