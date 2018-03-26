Mark Hamill reveals how George Lucas wanted Star Wars to end

Lucasfilm

Spoilers for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" ahead.

Still unhappy about that big death in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"?

Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker, says that Star Wars creator George Lucas would've delivered that fatal blow to his character, too, but just not this soon.

"I happen to know that George didn't kill Luke until the end of (Episode) 9, after he trained Leia," Hamill told IGN in an article published Monday. Lucas wrote, directed and produced the original Star Wars trilogy.

In "The Last Jedi," which came out in December 2017 and is Episode 8 in the nine-film series, Luke never is mentioned as training his twin sister Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher, in the ways of the Jedi.

Could Hamill himself return in Episode 9 as Luke, perhaps as a Force ghost, or in flashback? The actor told IGN he isn't sure, saying, "No one's really talked to me about it." (And you may have read about his nudist-colony theory.)

Hamill also made news recently for revealing to "Entertainment Tonight" that he talked director Rian Johnson into adding a poignant moment to "Last Jedi." In the scene where Luke sees his old droid buddy C-3PO, Hamill winks at the character, a touching acknowledgement that wasn't in the original script.

"I said, 'Rian, look, after all those years of service, even though we haven't been in contact in recent years, [C-3PO] was the closest to a sidekick I had," Hamill told ET. The director agreed, and C-3PO got a wink.