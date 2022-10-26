Marijuana Company Faces Lawsuit for Allegedly Not Getting Customers High Enough

Two men are suing a California cannabis company for allegedly overstating how potent its pre-rolled joints are.

In a proposed class action lawsuit, plaintiffs Jasper Centeno and Blake Wilson allege that DreamFields' Jeeter brand of pre-rolled joints contains less THC than is listed on the package. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the chief chemical responsible for marijuana's psychological effects. A "pre-roll" consists of crushed cannabis flower rolled into paper so that it can be smoked like a cigarette.

DreamFields markets its products as having higher-than-average THC levels, a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court says. But independent lab testing found Jeeter pre-rolls contained much less THC than claimed, the lawsuit alleges.

The infused line "is the one joint that will get you to Mars quicker than Elon Musk," reads copy on the Jeeter website.

DreamFields

Court filings allege that while the label on Baby Jeeter Fire OG Diamond Infused pre-rolls claims a THC level of 46%, testing commissioned by the marijuana industry newsletter WeedWeek indicated it only had between 23% and 27%.

A five-pack of Baby Jeeter Churros Diamond Infused pre-rolls, meanwhile, is labeled as 37% THC but tested at just 26% to 29%, the lawsuit alleges.

California Department of Cannabis Control regulations require THC levels be within 10% of what's listed on the package.

"Because cannabis consumers generally prefer and are willing to pay more for high-THC cannabis products, declaring that their products have a very high THC content allows the defendants to charge premium rates for their cannabis products," the complaint alleges. "The declarations of THC content on Defendants' labels, however, are false."

The suit alleges false advertising, intentional misrepresentation and unjust enrichment, among other charges.

In a statement shared with CNET, Jeeter called the allegations "baseless and ridiculous."

"The product and our integrity is something we truly value as a company, and take all the proper and legal steps before our product hits the shelves," Jeeter said, citing independent third-party testing. "We built this company with a foundation of morals, values and culture, and our love for cannabis."



California was the first state to legalize medical marijuana, in 1996.



According to the state's Department of Tax and Fee Administration, the state has reaped nearly $4 billion in tax revenue since recreational, or "adult use," cannabis, was approved in 2018.

