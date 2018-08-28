Man who allegedly used online dates for free meals faces 10 felonies

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

One man's alleged efforts to scam women for free food could cost him 10 felonies, or $315,000 in bail.

Paul Guadalupe Gonzales, who's earned the nickname "Dine-and-Dash Dater," is accused of "taking financial advantage of women he met mostly through dating apps and websites" between May 2016 and April 2018, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Monday. The 45-year-old allegedly went to dinner with the women, ordered food and drinks and then left without paying.

Gonzales faces seven counts of extortion, two counts of attempted extortion and one count of grand theft, which are all felonies. He's also charged with two misdemeanor counts for defrauding an innkeeper and petty theft. His bail is set at $315,000. A preliminary hearing will be held Sept. 7.

Eight of the women Gonzales went to dinner with allegedly paid the bill, and the restaurant covered the check in two other instances. Gonzales allegedly defrauded more than $950 from the women, according to the release.

If he's convicted, Gonzales could face up to 13 years in state prison. The Pasadena Police Department is investigating the case.

A representative for Gonzales couldn't be reached for comment.