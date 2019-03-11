Man arrested after allegedly making threats against Google

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police in California say they have arrested a man who made threats against Google and traveled across the country to confront the company.

Kyle Long, 33, was arrested Sunday near the company's headquarters in Mountain View. Long, of Waterville, Maine, was upset that Google had shut down his YouTube channel, costing him money, Mountain View police said Monday.

Mountain View Police Department

Mountain View police said they first learned of Long on Friday from Iowa police after he was involved in a non-injury car crash and vandalized a gas station restroom a short time later. Employees at the gas station declined to press charges, and the crash's circumstances didn't warrant Long being detained, police said.

Waterville police notified Mountain View police on Sunday that Long was in California and that he had threatened physical violence if his meeting with Google didn't go well, Mountain View police said. Long was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon after police set up surveillance of major highways in Mountain View, police said.

Police in nearby San Bruno, the home to YouTube's headquarters, were also notified. In April, a suspected female shooter opened fire on employees at YouTube's San Bruno headquarters, wounding three workers before taking her own life, according to police.

A search of Long's car turned up three baseball bats and a phone with directions to Mountain View, police said.

Long, who is being held on $25,000 bail, couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.