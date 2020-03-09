Amanda Kooser/CNET

For people who aren't used to thoroughly scrubbing their hands, 20 seconds can feel like an eternity. There's a way to pass that time without losing your mind. The Wash Your Lyrics generator is here to help with a custom song-lyrics infographic that walks you through the proper cleansing steps.

Screenshot by CNET/Washyourlyrics.com

The World Health Organization recommends frequent hand washing as a key part of any COVID-19 coronavirus prevention strategy. "Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food," the CDC advises.

Enlarge Image Wash Your Lyrics

A common suggestion is to sing Happy Birthday twice, but Wash Your Lyrics makes this singing-to-yourself process more personal.

Input a song title and artist, hit "Generate" and let the website create a downloadable infographic that ties your tune into the recommended steps for washing your hands.

I tested the generator out with Bob Dylan's Desolation Row. My personal hand-washing infographic starts with "They're selling postcards of the hanging" and ends with "Cinderella, she seems so easy." I then headed to the sink and put the instructions to the test. The timing worked out perfectly for me.

Wash Your Lyrics comes from William Gibson, a 17-year-old developer and designer in the UK who tweeted that he dedicated 24 hours to the creation of the project. It has hit a few snags from growing traffic, but Gibson has been making adjustments on the fly to keep the generator up and running.

Read up on the latest on COVID-19 and check out our guide on how to effectively wash your hands.