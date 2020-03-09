For people who aren't used to thoroughly scrubbing their hands, 20 seconds can feel like an eternity. There's a way to pass that time without losing your mind. The Wash Your Lyrics generator is here to help with a custom song-lyrics infographic that walks you through the proper cleansing steps.
The World Health Organization recommends frequent hand washing as a key part of any COVID-19 coronavirus prevention strategy. "Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food," the CDC advises.
A common suggestion is to sing Happy Birthday twice, but Wash Your Lyrics makes this singing-to-yourself process more personal.
Input a song title and artist, hit "Generate" and let the website create a downloadable infographic that ties your tune into the recommended steps for washing your hands.
I tested the generator out with Bob Dylan's Desolation Row. My personal hand-washing infographic starts with "They're selling postcards of the hanging" and ends with "Cinderella, she seems so easy." I then headed to the sink and put the instructions to the test. The timing worked out perfectly for me.
Wash Your Lyrics comes from William Gibson, a 17-year-old developer and designer in the UK who tweeted that he dedicated 24 hours to the creation of the project. It has hit a few snags from growing traffic, but Gibson has been making adjustments on the fly to keep the generator up and running.
Read up on the latest on COVID-19 and check out our guide on how to effectively wash your hands.
Discuss: Make coronavirus hand washing more tolerable with Wash Your Lyrics generator
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.