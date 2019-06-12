CNET también está disponible en español.

This top-notch Instant Pot is on sale for $60, just in time for Father's Day

The must-have tool for easy chilies, pot roast, ribs and more of dad's faves.

instant-pot-image

In search of the perfect last-minute gift for Father's Day, or something for a recent high school grad who's off to college in the fall? Look no further than the Instant Pot DUO60, the best-selling multicooker and kitchen gadget phenomenon. The 6-quart model is currently on sale at Amazon for 40% off -- that's just $59.99, putting it at "lowest price ever" territory for this particular model. Throw in Amazon Prime shipping -- it should arrive in two days, if not one -- and you're good for dad's day.

Instant Pot DUO60

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

This 6-quart seven-in-one pot is a programmable pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute, yogurt maker and warmer. It's ideal for a pro chef or beginner looking for some helpful hacks in the kitchen. Between the flash sale price and its multifunctional properties, you can't go wrong with an Instant Pot.

$60 at Amazon
