This top-notch Instant Pot is on sale for $60, just in time for Father's Day

In search of the perfect last-minute gift for Father's Day, or something for a recent high school grad who's off to college in the fall? Look no further than the Instant Pot DUO60, the best-selling multicooker and kitchen gadget phenomenon. The 6-quart model is currently on sale at Amazon for 40% off -- that's just $59.99, putting it at "lowest price ever" territory for this particular model. Throw in Amazon Prime shipping -- it should arrive in two days, if not one -- and you're good for dad's day.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Related: Which is the best Instant Pot for you?