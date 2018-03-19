Magic Leap's $2.3B secrets may start to spill this week

Magic Leap

Magic Leap, the super-hyped, incredibly secretive startup that's raised over $2 billion for augmented reality glasses you reportedly have to see to believe, is now telling developers its secrets.

Today, the company opened up its Creator Studio, providing tools for devs to begin work on apps and games for the Magic Leap One headset. (Unity and Unreal Engine are both on board, as well as Mozilla's WebXR.)

And though you've got to sign a nondisclosure agreement (read: don't tweet Magic Leap's secrets) before downloading those tools, I've got a strong suspicion that a bunch of Magic Leap's hush-hush details are about to leak out anyhow.

It's already begun:

#magicleap's creator portal sheds some light on the device features: pic.twitter.com/BRmn5lfLMF — Max (@meneergent) March 19, 2018

Are there any particularly intriguing revelations here? Not yet -- but give them time. There's a proud tradition of devs digging through SDKs like these to discover the inner workings of a new piece of hardware, and then sharing those secrets with the world. And that's before you consider that the documentation suggests these devs may have also been supplied with actual Magic Leap One hardware, too.

I wouldn't be surprised if pictures of real-life Magic Leap One headsets (not just the company's renders) appear on the internet this week. (This week is the Game Developers Conference, by the way, where Magic Leap is giving talks.) And if you find anything intriguing yourself, maybe share it anonymously with me? Just address your email to sean [dot] hollister [at] cnet [dot] com.

Just know that -- while cool -- we already knew that Magic Leap had hand-tracking, eye-tracking, and room-scanning and meshing abilities. Those are super neat and we can't wait to try them, but they're not news.