Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade promises 'electrifying' Pikachu performance

Pikachu is back for the 20th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Pikachu will take to the skies once more this year. 

 Pokemon Company

The traditional Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is still happening this year in New York City and Pikachu is going to be in attendance. The Pokemon Company on Monday said this year's parade will feature a troupe of dancing Pikachu and a massive Pikachu balloon.

The company is keeping the reason for the electric spectacle under wraps, but Pokemon fans and parade viewers will find out on Thursday at noon. 

Thanksgiving will look quite a bit different this year with many US families opting for virtual Thanksgivings as COVID-19 cases spiking again. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has enhanced safety protocols amid the pandemic like canceling the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan, testing participants, staff and performers, and limiting capacity.  